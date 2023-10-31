Shatta Wale’s management announces cancellation of Wolverhampton concert

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – The management of Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has announced the cancellation of the Wolverhampton concert that was scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

According to a statement released by Shatta Wale’s management, Bizzle Entertainment, who were the promoters of the show, they couldn’t meet the demands of their artiste, thereby forcing the cancellation of the concert.

“Over the past two weeks, we have been diligently working to bring Shatta Wale’s electrifying performance to the people of Wolverhampton.

“We believed that this concert would not only celebrate the incredible talent of Shatta Wale but also offer an unforgettable experience for his dedicated fans.

“However, we regret to inform the public that despite our best efforts, the promoters have not been able to meet the luxurious demands and requirements specified by Shatta Wale’s management,” the statement said.

It added that the promoters of the show couldn’t afford the logistical and financial demands of Shatta Wale, making it difficult to proceed with the concert.

“Our primary concern is always to provide an outstanding experience for concertgoers, and we believe it would be unfair to compromise the quality of the show by attempting to cut corners or reduce our preparation value.

“We would like to extend our sincere apologies to all fans who have been eagerly looking forward to this event. We understand the disappointment this cancellation may cause, and we share in that disappointment,” the statement said.

Shatta Wale’s management also assured refunds for all ticket holders and were committed to delivering a top-tier event in the future.

GNA

