Obuasi MCE commends MP for judicious use of Common Fund

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Obuasi (Ash), Oct. 31 GNA – Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive, has commended the Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi West for the judicious use of his share of the MP’s Common Fund.

He said Mr Kwaku Kwarteng focused on key challenges facing the constituency including school infrastructure, WASH facilities, and health.

Mr Adansi-Bonah said this after inspecting some completed projects initiated by the MP at the Kokoteasua Experimental School, where Mr Kwarteng had constructed an eight-seat water closet toilet facility for the school.

The MCE and his team also inspected a three-classroom block at Bogobiri school, some footbridges at Old Abompekrom and New Nyamebekyere, and a 10-seater water closet toilet facility at the Kwabena Fori school, all constructed by the MP.

He said the importance of the MPs Common Fund could not be over-emphasised as it complemented the Assembly’s efforts in bridging the infrastructural gap in the educational sector.

An audit of infrastructural facilities in the educational sector of Obuasi had helped the Assembly to work out on the modalities to fix the challenges.

“So far, the Assembly had completed six-unit classroom blocks at Kokoteasua Experimental School, Bogobiri Adaase School and the one at Bidieso school is almost complete,” he said

Mr Adansi-Bonah he said key projects would be undertaken to boost the existing infrastructural facilities in schools in the area and that the Anglican school project would commence soon.

The MCE later handed over an eight-seater water closet toilet facility to the Kokoteasua Experimental School, where the Headteacher, Madam Ayishetu Tahiru, lauded the MP for resolving a key challenge facing the school.

“The staff and pupils can now heave a sigh of relief knowing their challenge with the absence of proper washroom facilities has been resolved”.

