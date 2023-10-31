Ghana Shippers Authority, Borderless Alliance Collaborate to enhance trading activities

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) and Borderless Alliance have partnered to enhance trading activities through an Electronic Platform (E-Platform).

The E-Platform was created to monitor non-tariff barriers across the Ghana’s transit corridors.

A news statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the E-Platform system over the past six years played a critical role to enhance trade facilitation and improve transit trade along Ghana’s transit corridors.

It said since its inception in August 2017, the E-Platform had successfully handled about 95 per cent of complaints ensuring smooth trading activities.

Ms. Benonita Bismarck, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GSA said the platform had proven to be highly successful with over 95 per cent of all complaints recorded via text and phone calls duly resolved.

She however pointed to the worrying trend of transit trucks being unduly delayed, and monies extorted from the drivers at various security checkpoints across the country.

She said a recent investigation through GSA’s routine Fact-Finding trips revealed that a truck was likely to encounter over 70 checkpoints when moving goods from the Tema to Paga.

“This quarterly activity has generated a trend where Ghana has consistently recorded high figures of checkpoints and associated illegal facilitation payments along its major transit corridors”, she added.

Mrs Bismarck said as part of the measures to address these challenges, GSA established the Shipper Complaints and Support Units (SCSU) at the country’s borders to provide timely assistance to transit traders.

Mr. Jonas Lago, President of Borderless Alliance added that his organisation remained relevant in the removal of barriers to free trade and smooth inter-state transit.

The two organisations renewed their commitment to intensify their collaboration to improve transit trade along the corridor.

Borderless Alliance is a private sector-led business association that works with companies, private sector agencies, governments, Regional Economic Communities and development partners to promote and facilitate trade in West Africa.

GNA

