Severe storms batters southern France, forces school closures

Paris, Oct 20, (dpa/GNA) – The Alpes Maritimes department in the south of France, warned of storm surges and gale-force winds, with a speed of up to 130 kilometres per hour on Friday, after heavy thunderstorms caused power cuts and school closures.

The weather service Météo France, issued the highest storm warning level for the region. All schools and kindergartens were closed on Friday, as a precaution.

Hundreds of firefighters were deployed. Particular concern was focused on three mountain valleys, where there were fears of rivers overflowing their banks, and water and mud causing severe damage.

Some 250 people were brought to safety, but so far, no one has been harmed, the department’s chief Hugues Moutouh said.

GNA

