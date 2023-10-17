Several strong earthquakes rattle southern Iran

Tehran, Oct 17, (dpa/GNA) – Three strong earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.1 and 5.5, hit southern Iran on Tuesday near the Persian Gulf, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quakes struck at a depth of about 10 kilometres, the US monitoring centre reported.

There were initially no reports of damage or casualties.

Tremors had already been recorded in the southwest of the country on Sunday. The previous week, a series of earthquakes caused devastating damage in neighbouring Afghanistan.

The Arabian, Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet in the region, making it prone to severe earthquakes.

