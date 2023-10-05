School boards urged to focus on mandate

By Boakye Baafi

Kenyase (A/R) Oct. 5, GNA – Madam Lucy Ankrah, Ahafo Regional Director of Education, has urged members of the board of governors of senior high schools to focus mostly on their core mandate.

They should desist from interfering in the activities of school management.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new board of governors for the OLA Girls Senior High School at Kenyase, in the Ahafo region, she explained that the core mandate of school boards was to develop policies and programmes that would make school management work effectively and efficiently to improve teaching and learning outcomes.

She said often some members of the board of governors tried to interfere in the management issues of schools, which was not the best.

Madam Ankrah appealed to the new board members to develop policies and guidelines which would help to improve the level of discipline among both students and teachers in the school.

She commended the old board members for their commitment and dedication to serving the school during their tenure of office.

She urged the new board to continue the good work the old board started and to design new programmes to make the school one of the best in the country.

Monsignor Reverend Father Matthew Addai, Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Goaso and immediate past board chairman of the school, on behalf of the old board members, expressed gratitude to the Catholic church, the Ghana Education Service and the school community for the opportunity given to them to serve the school as Board Members.

Mr Williams Boakye-Baafi, Ahafo Regional Manager for Catholic Schools and current chairman of the Board of Governors, on behalf of the new members of the Board, thanked the nominating and the appointing authorities for the trust and confidence they had reposed in them as board for the school.

He said the team would work with all stakeholders to improve the learning outcomes of the school and also make the school environment conducive for teaching and learning.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

