Royal Senchi Hotel commits to sustainable, responsible tourism

Accra, Oct 14, GNA – The Management of the Royal Senchi Hotel has expressed commitment to implement policies that are eco-friendly such as waste reduction and energy conservation measures to minimise its environmental impact.

That, the Management said was also part of efforts by the Hotel to ensure sustainability and responsible tourism.

Mr Emmanuel Mensah, Head of Sales and Marketing, said this at the launch of the Hotel’s tenth anniversary celebrations.

Over the past decade, the Royal Senchi Hotel has been a beacon of distinction in Africa, exemplifying the essence of traditional Ghanaian hospitality and culture.

That commitment has earned the Hotel numerous regional and global accolades.

The Hotel, renowned for exemplifying the true spirit of traditional Ghanaian hospitality and creativity, is gearing up for the celebrations with a lineup of events and exclusive offerings.

With its lush green surroundings and stunning river views, it has been a favoured destination for both leisure travelers seeking a tranquil escape and business professionals looking for a sophisticated retreat.

Mr Mensah stressed the Hotel’s dedication to upholding its renowned service standards, reiterating the commitment to leading in terms of originality and innovation.

He also emphasised their dedication to industry excellence, highlighting ongoing initiatives aimed at elevating the Ghanaian brand on the global tourism stage.

He indicated that, as part of the celebrations, the Hotel had designed a number of initiatives in honour of loyal patrons and the public who had, over the years, shared in their vision of promoting the authentic traditional experience.

The series of celebrations would be marked throughout the remainder of the year, and would culminate in a grand durbar scheduled for December 9.

Management said it would soon announce a diverse range of offers, including complimentary stays and romantic day treats among others, to celebrate with the public a decade of sustained excellence.

Also, as part of its TIN Jubilee goals, the Hotel would, in the coming weeks, outdoor a refreshed visual identity, including enhanced logo and marketing materials.

Mr Gerard Schraven, General Manager of the Hotel, expressed his excitement about the anniversary festivities, saying it was a way of celebrating with loyal guests for the successes chalked.

“We are immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past ten years. It’s been a journey filled with warmth, hospitality, and unforgettable moments. Our anniversary celebrations are our way of giving back to the loyal guests, who have made this journey possible,” he said.

GNA



