ICAG-Cape Coast urges Members to leverage Artificial Intelligence for professional competence

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Oct. 14, GNA – The Cape Coast District of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) has marked its 10th anniversary with a call on members to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and networking for their work.

It is on the theme: “Promoting professionalism in accountancy, building partnership for sustainability and expanding our networks for nation building.”

Professor Rosemary Boohene, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), in a speech read on her behalf at a grand durbar to climax the regional anniversary, urged members to prioritise networking to build their reputation, increase visibility, improve business growth and achieve impactful connections.

In the intricate tapestry of nation-building, she said networking was the threads that bound professionals together for collaboration, innovation and progress.

She said networking was not merely a transactional exchange of business cards, but it was a profound connection of minds, ideas and aspirations.

It transcended professional boundaries, created bridges between sectors, generations and diverse perspectives.

“As professional accountants, we have the unique opportunity and a profound responsibility to leverage our networks for the greater good of our nation,” he said.

Prof. Boohene emphasised that there was a vital aspect of the profession that held immense power for the progress of the nation, and that was expanding their networks for nation building.

She said it was crucial because diverse networks fostered innovation through interactions with people from different fields, backgrounds and cultures aiding exposure to a myriad of ideas and approaches.

“These varied perspectives spark innovation, leading to the development of new technologies, strategies, and solutions. As accountants, our ability to adapt to changing financial landscapes and embrace innovative approaches is essential for the economic advancement of our nation,” Prof Boohene added.

She urged the members of ICAG most of whom were either staff or students of UCC and all stakeholders to work collectively towards a shared achievement.

Ms Sena Dake, the President of ICAG, described the achievement of the group as a decade of excellence, dedication, collective effort, and shared accomplishment and a reminder of the responsibility to be exceptionally professional in the discharge of their duties.

She said the inherent obligation of members required a high level of integrity and efficiency to uphold the ethical values of the accountancy profession to be the change that positively impacts a nation or a society.

Osabarima Kwasi Atta II, the Omanhen (Chief) of the Oguaa Traditional Area, described the accounting profession as a difficult task and urged members to do everything in their power to address the corruption associated with it.

He did not mince words to detail how corruption could erode the legitimacy of leaders and cause civil disobedience when it persisted.

The Chief noted that in the circumstance of corruption, the few rich people got richer, while the poor remained poorer.

It was his fervent hope that the fight against corruption would gain the deserved momentum to help accelerate the development of the country, for the unborn generation to benefit.

The ICAG Cape Coast anniversary was officially launched in June to align with the grand national 60th anniversary of the ICAG’s year-long celebration launched in January.

With 23 members at its inception in 2005/2006, ICAG Cape Coast currently has 135 members, with 70 being very active.

Before the climax of the celebrations, the group held major events, including health screening and donations as part of its social responsibility.

There were also series of fora in collaboration with Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Captains of Industry towards finding lasting solutions to challenges confronting industries.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

