Former NDC parliamentary aspirants warn party against complacency ahead of 2024 general election

By Benjamin A. Commey/Magdalene Asiedu

Accra, Oct 14, GNA – Some former parliamentary aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have cautioned the rank and file of the Party against any complacency if it is to win the 2024 general election.

According to them, the 2024 election was not a forgone conclusion despite the current economic hardship confronting Ghanaians.

“The 2024 general election is a hard nut to crack. It is a battle we must fight ‘boot for boot,’ ensuring no stone is left unturned. Let us not, therefore, be complacent that the hardship in the country can give us the win on a silver platter,” the former aspirants said.

They gave the advice at the launch of a National Caucus of Former NDC Parliamentary Aspirants, in Accra, on Friday.

The Caucus is made up of more than 300 aspirants, who lost the Party’s parliamentary primaries in May this year.

The purpose of the formation of the Group is to bring all former parliamentary aspirants, who failed to win in the Party’s primaries, and their supporters together to work with a united front to ensure victory for the Party in the 2024 general election.

Also, it is to ensure that no former parliamentary aspirant of the Party contested the national election as an independent candidate.

The Caucus has 13 National Executive Committee members chaired by Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, an outgoing Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu.

Launching the Caucus in Accra, Reverend James Ofoe Batsa, Public Relations Officer of the Caucus, noted that, as a Party, it was important that it maintained a united front going into the elections to avoid voter apathy.

He indicated that, since 1992, political parties in the country, including incumbent governments had failed to win power due to their inability to settle the differences between contesting parties.

“We want it to go into the history of Ghana and the great NDC, that in 2024 parliamentary primaries, unsuccessful aspirants united themselves and were able to deliver an overwhelming parliamentary seats for the Party and an overwhelming victory for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC.

“We want to change the trend and we must work for it. We want to increase our vote percentage in 2024,” he added.

“Starting today, we are putting in place an election winning campaign strategy with the able leaders of our Party,” Rev Batsa said.

Also, he called on former aspirants, who were not yet members of the Caucus to join the Group to help wrestle power from the NPP in 2024.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

