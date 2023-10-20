Restore Foundation to undertake free reconstructive surgery in Ho

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, Oct. 20, GNA – Restore, a Foundation for Reconstructive Surgery from the USA, is undertaking a mega free plastic reconstructive surgery at the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH).

The surgery, which is being undertaken in collaboration with the HTH, would come from 6th to 10th November 2023.

Mr. Ken Mensah, a Coordinator of the programme, in a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said the Foundation was made up of doctors from several countries, including the USA, United Kingdom and some African countries.

He said Dr. Michael Obeng, a renowned Ghanaian Plastic surgeon domiciled in the United States, would lead the team to undertake the surgery.

Mr. Mensah said the cases to be treated include congenital limb deformities such as extra digits, syndactyly, congenial facial deformities like cleft lip and palate, post traumatic deformities of limbs and face and post burn construct of all body areas.

Others are soft tissue trumours, benign or malignant, all breast anomalies, congenital or acquired, soft tissue effects and genital anomalies.

The coordinator said all patients would be screened and those, who required laboratory tests would do so.

He said that although the surgery was free, patients would pay for all laboratory services.

Mr. Mensah said the screening and booking for the surgery ends on 27th October 2023.

He urged all interested people to register at the HTH Customer Care Unit Central Out-Patients Department.

Mr. Mensah reminded all patients to come along with a valid Health Insurance card.

GNA

