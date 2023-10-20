Keta: MCE donates to Nurse and Midwifery Training College

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Oct. 20, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta in the Volta region, has donated 400 student armchairs worth GH₵250,000 to the Keta Nurses and Midwifery Training College (NMTC).

The move was to help curb some infrastructural challenges facing the school.

Mr Gemegah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the donation was to help mitigate the challenges of the school.

He further said the donation received funding from the Municipal Assembly’s Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

“This School is training several good nurses, midwives, and others who always give us quality healthcare, and this is how we can also support them for now,” he said.

Mrs Mabel Kafui Torku, Principal of the College, who received the items on behalf of the management, expressed gratitude to the MCE for the kind gesture.

She promised the chairs would be used for their intended purpose to help improve and promote quality teaching and learning in the School.

Madam Torku further revealed other challenges facing the school, which include inadequate student dormitory, lack of computer laboratory, inadequate teaching and learning materials, lack of teachers’ bungalows, and others.

“One of the most challenging issues is how our students are scattered in the town, exposing them to all forms of risk due to insufficient dormitory.”

She also revealed that the school would continue to do its best to bring the best out of the students regardless of the challenges they faced.

Madam Torku also appealed to corporate organisations, individuals, and others to help solve their reigning challenges.

GNA

