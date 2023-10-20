Agrihouse Foundation Secures Sponsorship from Yara Ghana for 13th Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibition

Accra, Oct 20, GNA – Agrihouse Foundation has secured sponsorship from Yara Ghana for its 13th Annual Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibition scheduled for October 24 to 26, 2023, at the Agrihouse Agri-Village Training and Demonstration Centre in Kudula, Tamale, in the Northern Region.

As part of their contribution to the event, Yara Ghana will lead field demonstrations and training sessions, engaging more than 2000 farmers, a statement issued by Agrihouse Foundation and copied to the Ghana News Agency, GNA, has said.

The 13th Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibition, themed “Connecting the Unconnected: The Farmer, the Input Dealer, and the Processor,” aims to provide market linkages, education, and opportunities to individuals across the entire agricultural value chain.

Yara’s Expert agronomists will provide guidance, high-quality, crop-targeted fertilizers to support participants in their quest to produce nutrient-rich, high-quality food to strengthen local communities, the statement said.

Ms. Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation expressing appreciation noted, “Our partnership with Yara Ghana is a source of immense pride for us at Agrihouse Foundation.

“Yara Ghana has consistently demonstrated its commitment to Ghana’s agricultural sector by sponsoring our Annual Pre-Harvest event for the past 13 years. This level of dedication is truly remarkable and exemplifies what can be achieved when the private sector collaborates with organizations like ours to empower our farmers and promote sustainable agriculture”.

Ms. Akosa noted Yara Ghana’s pivotal role in promoting the agricultural sector, and emphasized that Yara Ghana stands out as an exemplary corporate organization.

The three-day event encompasses conference sessions, presentations, exhibitions, and a marketplace for fostering business-to-business interactions.

The Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibition serves also as a dynamic platform, facilitating contract negotiations for farmers and strengthening the capacity of smallholder farmers, Farmer-Based Organizations (FBOs), Aggregators, Processors, and other key players in the agricultural value chain.

According to Agrihouse, participants will also have the opportunity to engage in practical and immersive sessions aimed at providing deeper insights into best practices and capitalizing on the multitude of opportunities within the agriculture sector.

These sessions encompass commodity break-out discussions, intensive training programs, farmer-buyer matchmaking dialogues, panel education sessions, field demonstrations, keynotes, and exhibitions—all of which contribute to showcasing and promoting businesses while fostering networking opportunities.

Ms. Akosa also acknowledged Yara Ghana’s role in enhancing the participation of women in agriculture, emphasizing that the company’s support has been instrumental in fostering gender inclusivity within the sector.

“Yara Ghana’s initiatives have not only improved crop yields but have also uplifted the lives of many female farmers. Their commitment to women in agriculture is commendable, and it aligns perfectly with our mission to empower all farmers”.

The Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibitions event, for the past 12 years, has provided and created market linkages and built the capacity of over 150,000 value chain actors and stakeholders.

Beneficiaries range from farmer groups, buyers, development partners, policy makers, agribusinesses, ICT professionals, and aggregators.

Others include input dealers, equipment and machinery dealers, transporters, financial institutions, telecommunication companies, out growers, civil society, and processors.

