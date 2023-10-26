Residents reshape road at Aflao

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Aflao (VR), Oct. 26, GNA – Residents along the about 4.5Km Narita Gardens to Lente-Wute road in the Yame Electoral Area, Ketu South are heaving a sigh of relief as that difficult stretch of network is getting reshaped.

This was after Mr Felix Akakpo, also known as Akonta, an Accra-based businessman, and native carried out some reshaping and spot improvement works on the segment of road, which had for years, remained in poor condition and riddled with potholes.

Ghana News Agency (GNA’s) tour of the road saw road equipment work attempting to smoothen the surface of the road with some volunteers cheerfully providing not just manual labour but manual engineering work to fill a spot at Kpatako, which was low lying and got easily flooded.

One of the volunteers, Mr Moses Kukanu, leader of a commercial motorcyclist group, said a young philanthropist had heard their years of cry for a motorable road and came to help and the least they could do was to offer any possible help as a sign of appreciation.

“We came on our own to offer manual help. We have been calling for something to be done about this road to make it more accessible. But for years, nothing happened.”

Agbotadua Geli, a community leader at Lente-Wute, was happy for the reshaping works on the road, acknowledging the benevolence of Mr Akakpo, who decided to contribute to the improvement of the age-long road.

He said the road virtually received no attention and had remained a headache to communities along it for years.

“We’re grateful to Akonta for using his resources to do this work for us…”

Mr Paul Geli, Assembly member for Yame, said the development was positive to the Electoral area, noting that the bad condition of the road had affected everyone including women and children.

“There has not been any real improvement on the road. It’s bad that our women normally go on foot because when you attempt to hire a motorbike, the riders charge so high.”

Madam Ama Adoku, a resident of Kpatako, was grateful to Mr Akakpo hoping that with the reshaping, commercial vehicles would resume Lente-Wute to Aflao network believing that the reshaping would facilitate commerce in the enclave.

Mr Akakpo, in an interview with GNA, said as a native of the area, and had seen the difficulty with which the people traverse the road, his gesture was a widow’s mite contribution to reshaping the road to make travelling on it comfortable.

He hoped that the appropriate authorities would in the future fix the problem permanently.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

