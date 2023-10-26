Pikworo Slave Camp in Paga-Nania receiving facelift

Joshua Asaah

Bolgatanga, Oct, 26. (UE) GNA – Mr Gerard Ataogye, the Kassena-Nankana West District Chief Executive has handed over a site to a contractor for the construction of some landscaping works at the Pikworo Slave Camp in the Paga-Nania community of the Upper East Region.

At a brief handing-over ceremony, Mr Ataogye said the district was endowed with tourist sites including the Sirigu Pottery Centre, the famous Paga Crocodile ponds, the Kukula Shrine in the Chiana area among others and called on tourism enthusiasts in Ghana and around the world to make Kassena-Nankana West District a priority destination on any day.

He recalled for instance the 2023 PANAFEST and Emancipation Day which was hosted at Pikworo Slave Camp which he said witnessed a lot of indigenes and other citizens from across the region to promote locally produced drinks, food and handicrafts amongst others.

“If we want to boost the local economy, we need to develop our tourist sites and this is dear to the heart of Government”, he emphasized .

Mr Wisdom Ahadzi, the Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority in his remarks said his office was glad to have played an instrumental role in getting the project approved and called for the maximum cooperation and support of the Nania community to the contractor.

He said his outfit did not doubt the capabilities of the contractor because other jobs had already been executed excellently under his name.

The contractor, Lubie Construction Works had up to four (4) months to deliver the project. Meanwhile, the contractor had already started the molding of about 30 thousand pieces of pavement blocks and concrete curbs for the landscaping works.

Meanwhile in a press statement copied to the GNA and signed by Peter Atogewe Wedam, the District’s Information Officer stated that the DCE had charged elders of the area to ensure the contractor assigned with the contract, received needed support to execute the project on time while also check to safeguard against shoddy works.

The DCE also in the statement stated that the assembly had already put up an oval office at the Camp to help streamline administrative issues and improve how guests are received at the Camp.

“Additionally, a 5-seater water closet toilet is also under construction and I urge the contractor to double-up his efforts on that project as it is essential to promoting a healthy environment within the Camp”, he indicated.

GNA

