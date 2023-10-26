Residents in Ashiyie receive breast cancer screening

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Oct 26, GNA – Some members from Ashiyie and Fulani communities within the Adentan Municipality have received breast cancer screening as part of the educative and preventive measures.

The event, which took place at the Living Streams Presbyterian church at Ashiyie, afforded the organisers to demystify the myth that the disease was through spiritual means.

Participants were predominantly women ranging from young adults to elderly women and some men were made to understand that early detection is the ultimate approach.

Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President, Breast Care International, said the causes of breast cancer had not been known but there had been risk factors that predisposed people to the disease.

“These risk factors are hereditary and they happen through genetic mutation. Other risk factors are women who have never delivered before, women who give birth and wait for so long in their late 20s and early 30s are also in the risk bracket,” she said.

Women who had developed lumps in their breasts and those who menstruate for long even at 54 years would be at risk and these risk factors could not change, Dr Wiafe Addai said.

However, she noted that some of the risk factors that could change because the patient had decided to change were excessive alcohol consumption, smoking cigarettes and the deadly shisha.

“Inhaling the puff of the shisha for once is equivalent to smoking 10 sticks of cigarettes. I am advocating for the ban of the product because it will destroy our younger generation should we sit and watch the menace continue,” she said.

The health implications for the nation as she recounted would be hypertension, diabetes, prostate cancer, breast and cervical cancers and more mental health problems.

The programme was sponsored by a female professionals group in Stanbic Bank called Affluent with an amount of Gh¢20, 000.

Madam Margaret Obimpeh, Head of Affluents, Stanbic Bank said the gesture formed part of their corporate social responsibility and this year’s focus was on breast cancer awareness.

“As we listen to Dr Addai about the severity of the conditions, we are committed to supporting this initiative yearly. We will also help with the treatment of those who have been diagnosed and can’t afford to be treated,” she said.

GNA

