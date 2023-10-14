Queenmother donates educational materials to students at Amedzofe  

By Edward Williams

Ho, Oct. 14, GNA – Onetsitsie Osawa Dzedze Asantesue IV, Queenmother of Amedzofe, has donated educational materials to school children of Amedzofe.

The donation named “Back to School Bash” was sponsored by the Queenmother with support from the Charity Across Boarders USA Califonia Inc, Ghana Branch.

The items donated to 50 kindergarten, 100 primary and 50 Junior High School students, included note books, pens, Mathematical sets, sanitary pads, white board markers, pencils, exercise books, towels, rulers and manila cards.

Onetsitsie Asantesue said the donation was to supplement the efforts of parents in supporting the children to have quality education.

She said the schools were also supported to aid teachers create conducive environment for learners.

Onetsitsie Asantesue expressed gratitude to the support received from the Charity Across Boarders, while urging the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously and continue to be obedient for a brighter future.

Some beneficiaries and parents expressed gratitude to the Queenmother and donors for their support and gesture.



