Putin, Erdogan express support for two-state solution to Palestinian-Israeli crisis

MOSCOW, Oct. 26, (Xinhua/GNA) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reiterated their support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, during a telephone call on Tuesday.

The positions of Russia and Turkey “practically coincide,” and both countries support the two-state solution, which envisions the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, coexisting side by side with Israel peacefully, the Kremlin said.

The two sides expressed “deep concern over the growing number of civilian casualties, and the catastrophic deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” the Kremlin noted.

They condemned strikes targeting residential areas, as well as religious or social facilities, it said. Erdogan and Putin also discussed diplomatic steps currently being taken by Russia and Türkiye, aimed at stopping the bloodshed, and ensuring the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance, the Kremlin added.

GNA

