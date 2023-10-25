Army: Israel renews bombing of Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip

Tel Aviv, Oct 26, (dpa/GNA) – The Israeli army, has again attacked several suspected terrorists and the infrastructure of the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, it said on Wednesday.

The military said tunnels, headquarters, weapons depots and weapons themselves were targeted. Positions of the security apparatus of Hamas, which controls the coastal region, were also attacked, it said.

The security apparatus is responsible for surveillance, and the imprisonment of opponents of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said.

Militant Palestinians from the Gaza Strip again fired rockets at Israel during the night and in the morning. There were several rocket alerts in the border area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

