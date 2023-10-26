Pupils of Siruu basic school receive sandals 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Siruu (U/W), Oct. 26 GNA-Mr Tony Seneyah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Horseman Company Limited, has donated 140 pairs of unisex sandals to the pupils of Siruu basic school, in the Wa West district of the Upper West region.

The donation formed part of the corporate social responsibilities of the company and aimed at ensuring that some of the basic challenges facing the pupils in the school were addressed.

Horseman Company is a renowned leather works manufacturing outlet whose main aim is to manufacture shoes, belts, and bags, amongst others, to feed the local market.

Speaking to GNA after presenting the items, Mr Seneyah said the donation was triggered after a documentary by an Accra-based radio station dubbed “Schools of Shame,” highlighted the plight of the pupils.

He explained that the Horseman Company was committed to ensuring that school children in underserved communities were supported to continue their education.

Mr Seneyah said the sandals would benefit all the 140 pupils in the school and promised to support the educational development of a resilient community and invest in the future.

He called on other stakeholders to support the community to transform the lives of the pupils and their parents.

Ms Don Mahatebel, the Headmistress of the school who received the items on behalf of the community and the pupils, expressed gratitude to the company for such a wonderful gesture.

She called on other philanthropists to assist the school with classroom blocks, desks and tables as well as textbooks to help promote and improve quality teaching and learning in the school.

