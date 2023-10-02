President Akufo-Addo lauds Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Accra, Oct. 02, GNA – President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, for his leadership in ensuring the accomplishment of tasks at the Ministry.

Speaking at this year’s Odwira Festival of the Akuapem Traditional Council in the Eastern Region, the President was excited that the chiefs and people had found a reason to unite and forge together for their collective growth and development.

He expressed optimism that the remaining Council members who were yet to join the “united front” would not hesitate to do so as the sector minister was poised to ensure that unity reigned.

“I am very confident that Asabee, the Minister for Chieftaincy will see to it that the remaining Chiefs come on board as he is efficient at delivering any task assigned him so I know with our own Asabee as Minister, Akuapem will be united” he said.

The President reiterated that a unity community in an atmosphere of peace would contribute to growth and development.

He assured the Chiefs and People of the Traditional Area of his unwavering support to ensure that they received their share of the national cake in terms of tourism and development.

The Okuapemhene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akufo III, who spoke on the theme for the 2023 festival celebration; “Eco-Tourism for Sustainable Development”, appealed to the Government to resource the Akuapem Traditional Area to enhance its viability for tourism.

He wooed investors to Akuapem to reposition the Traditional Area as a tourist destination of choice.

The Okuapemhene assured that the 2023 Odwira festival marked a new beginning for the Akuapem Traditional Council and called on them to rally behind the new era to see development and oneness in Okuampeman.

