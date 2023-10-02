Pastor cautions youth against sexual perversion  

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Oct. 01, GNA – Pastor Robert Lugushie, the Bono Regional Coordinator of the Deeper Life Bible Church, has cautioned young people against sexual perversions.

He said online and offline dating, pornography, pre-marital sex, and promiscuity had truncated the education of many youth and ruined their lives.

Pastor Lugushie gave the caution when he was delivering a sermon at a youth combine service of the church in Sunyani.

More than 300 young boys and girls drawn from the various districts and locations of the church including Abesim, Odumase, Kuotokrom, Tanoso, Yamfo, Ohene-Djan and Sunyani attended that special Sunday service.

Pastor Lugushie expressed concern about the current uncontrolled passion, desire and lust for material things, wealth and power among the youth and called on the church to do more to help instill biblical values and godliness in young people.

He said the society had failed in the proper upbringing and development of the youth and it was, therefore, imperative on churches to wake up and do more to protect the youth from ungodly relationship, cultism, sports fanaticism, and betting.

In the Lord, Pastor Lugushie said were better plans for the youth, and advised the youth to live and seek the purpose of God for their spiritual, career and professional lives.

“Don’t play games with the devil because you can’t win. In an ungodly relationship, life may seem rosy at the beginning, but the end thereof is full of misery, and penury,” he told the young people.

Pastor Lugushie, therefore, called on the youth to concentrate more on their books and draw closer to God through prayers, bible study and meditation, saying that remained the surest way they could grow to become responsible adults to occupy enviable positions in the society.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

