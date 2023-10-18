Position yourselves well to seize available opportunities – Panelists

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Oct. 16, GNA – Panelists at this year’s mentorship programme organised by the Volta Regional Department of Gender have asked young people to position themselves well for available opportunities to better their lots.

The panelists urged young people to take advantage of programmes and activities that would add value to their lives and make them well prepared and ready for any opportunity.

The programme was held at Mawuli Senior High School in Ho, under the auspices of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council with support from the United Nations Population Fund and aimed at inspiring young people to aspire for greater heights.

The participants were drawn from Mawuli Senior High School, Mawuko Girls and Ho-Kpodzi E.P Basic A and B Schools and were charged to avoid engaging in an unproductive activity including spending much time unnecessarily on social media.

The panelists who were made up of a Lawyer, Medical Professional, Social Worker, an Educationist and Gender and Development Expert implored the participants to eschew acts that had tendencies to retard their development.

Lawyer Dzifa Amefinu, an Attorney at the Attorney General’s Department and an industrial chemist asked the participants to place premium on their education as it held the key to many doors.

Don’t allow anything to deny you from achieving your future success, she said, stressing humility and obedience, which she noted were crucial in having access to great opportunities in life.

Mrs Thywill Eyra Kpe, Volta Regional Director, Department of Gender, charged the participants to aspire for greater heights, be determined and committed towards achieving their goals.

She said every individual was endowed with immense potential and power, and that everything was also achievable, therefore, young people should not be discouraged by their backgrounds.

Dr Esther Adzo Yeboah Agyemang, Ho Municipal Director of Education appealed to the participants to be thirsty and hungry for knowledge that would accelerate their progress in life.

She urged them to make good use of digital search engines to acquire the relevant information that would help shape their lives to become responsible future leaders.

Dr Sefakor Juliet, a specialist family physician, and a medical superintendent of Ketu North Municipal Hospital, noted that hardwork was key in surmounting challenges of life and achieving success.

Madam Stella Mawutor, Volta Regional Director of Social Welfare advised the participants to aim for perfection in all their undertakings and avoid doing things that might come back to haunt them

