Plucky farmer routs 18-foot python in a fierce battle

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Oct. 18, GNA – Mr. John Tege, a 33-year-old farmer at Assin So-wo-Dadiem in the Assin North District of the Central Region, has brazenly overpowered an 18-foot python in a fierce battle.

The fearful attack could be likened to the latest Hollywood movie or a wildlife encounter in the jungle.

Mr. Tege told the Ghana News Agency that his smart dog, which was behind him, some few meters away on their way home from the farm, suddenly burst into serious whining.

Alarmed by it, the turned and to his surprise, a cold-eyed long python had coiled around the dog, trying to asphyxiate to swallow it.

Observing the struggles of the poor dog in the coils of the python for a while, he said he firmed his heart to save the dog regardless of the consequences.

With that, he gathered courage and the momentum to face it off and gave the python a cut with a machete.

Sooner, he said, the angry python became sore and gave him a hot chase, but he managed to overrun it.

Sensing great danger, he mapped up a different approach to cut it again and succeeded in inflicting deep machete wounds on it, leading to its death.

After the triumphant display, the residents who got wind of the encounter, were thrown into a state of shock when he removed the dead snake he had put in a sack and uncoiled it.

Many buyers and eaters suddenly appeared from every corner of the village to negotiate for a price, but Mr. Tege resolved to sell it for not less than Gh¢600 to traditional medicine practitioners only.

According to him, the snake possesses fat that could be used to treat swellings, boils, toothache, stretch marks and scars.

GNA

