Community releases Land to resettle refugees from Burkina-Faso

By Mohammed Balu

Zini,(UWR), Oct. 18, GNA – The Zini Paramountcy of the Buwaa Traditional Council has made available a hundred-acre land to resettle persons, who fled the jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso to Ghana.

The Sissala West District Assembly in consultation with the landowners of Zini and Tiwii facilitated the process of the land acquisition.

A ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding between the landowners, the Sissala West District Assembly, the United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR), and the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) took place at Zini on Tuesday.

In a traditional move to signify the transfer of the land, the traditional leaders converted the traditional rites to GH¢2,500.00, which was handed over to the landlords.

Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the Sissala West District Chief Executive, commended the elders and the community for releasing the land to host the refugees.

“I present this cash as the bride price for the land you have offered, we are all aware the value of the land is more than GH¢ 2,500.00, but you chose to convert the cola nuts, schnapps, fowls, and goat that should have been brought here to money,” she said.

Mr Alhassan Fatchu, the Spokesperson of the Zini traditional council, assured the government that the community members had been sensitized to ensure the migrants live peacefully with the local population and promised to make some farmlands available to them.

Mr Halidu Yahaya, the District National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, said about three thousand persons had so far been registered and were currently living in various communities in the Sissala West District.

Mr Charles Yorke of the Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, they would immediately commence the provision of shelter, toilet facilities, and water for the refugees.

The Zini market would be expanded, including the hospital, the Police post, and the water system with some educational facilities in the community to cater for the increased population.

Mr Samuel Dzikunu, Head of the Field Office on Mission to the Upper West region, United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), said the provision of the land, marked the beginning of the coordination effort by the UNHCR with the government of Ghana to ensure the safety of those who had fled to Ghana.

He indicated that the place would remain a center to host any refugee in the Upper West region to ensure protection and integration.

He added that a similar facility had been provided in the Upper East region to assist persons fleeing violent extremism.

GNA

