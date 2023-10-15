Political figures commiserate with victims of Akosombo Dam spillage in Volta region

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Oct. 15, GNA – Mr Alan Kyerematen, Founder of Movement for Change and Mr John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have toured and commiserated with victims of communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The spillage continues to render several residents homeless and thousands of homes submerging in floodwaters since the spillage.

Mr Kyerematen in Mepe, one of the affected communities, said the situation has become a national disaster emergency and appealed to all and sundry, public and private actors to lend a hand.

He said he was touched by the inconveniences caused by the spillage, which took many people out from their homes although no casualty was recorded.

He said “this was a natural disaster and there is little we can do at this moment. I pray that this becomes a thing of the past and our people will be safe again.”

Mr Kyerematen said he would support the flood victims in the coming month and urged residents to stay calm as he hoped, the District Assembly would also put in much effort to ensure that lives were saved.

Residents continue to cry for support from the government to cushion them as many of them occupy classrooms for safety.

Mr Mahama, also at Mepe earlier on Friday, has called for the desilting of the Lower Volta Basin, particularly the estuary at Ada, during his tour to the affected areas.

He said the situation had compounded the flooding after the Volta River Authority (VRA) spilled excess water from the Akosombo and the Kpong Dams.

Mr Mahama called on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to take immediate steps to support the affected communities with relief items and other security measures to secure life and property.

He said it was sad that NADMO lacked resources to immediately and effectively respond to plights of citizens due to government’s failure to support the Organisation.

GNA

