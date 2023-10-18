GTA to embark on enforcement exercise to close defaulting enterprises

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Oct. 18, GNA – Mr Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) will embark on its annual nationwide enforcement exercise to close tourism facilities that have reneged on payment of tourism levies.

The exercise will begin in five regions, thus Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Central, Greater Accra and Tema, with the other regions to be conducted later.

The exercise which falls in line with the Tourism 2011 (Act 817), would also include illegal tourism enterprises operating without registration and license from the Authority.

The Authority is mandated by law under the Tourism Act 2011 (Act 817) to register and license all Tourism Enterprises, including hotels, spas, guest houses, serviced apartments, hostels, home lodges, restaurants, fast foods joints, traditional catering establishments, drinking bars, travel agencies, entertainment centres, banquet halls, conference facilities, pubs, night clubs, tour companies, and car rentals.

Briefing the Media, in Accra, Mr Sampson stated that tourism enterprises found not to have operational licenses from the GTA would be prosecuted, adding that the law would not be taken for granted.

He entreated citizens to desist from patronizing tourism enterprises that do not have licenses from the GTA, saying “when we come and you are occupying this unit, the law allows us to remove you and close the unit.”

According to Mr Sampson, it was dangerous to patronize an unlicensed facility because “such units do not pay taxes and apart from that they render bad services to the public.”

He appealed to the public to ask for an operational license whenever they patronize such facilities. “Please we want to appeal to the public to desist from patronizing illegal and unlicensed tourism establishments for their own safety.” he added.

Mr Sampson said those not paying their tourism levies would be affected in the exercise, adding that over 1774 units within Greater Accra and Tema would be affected.

GNA

