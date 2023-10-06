PHOTO GALLERY: Osudoku Traditional Area marks 2023 Osudoku Aadegbor Djehayemi

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, Oct. 06, GNA – The Chiefs and People of Osudoku Traditional Area have marked the 2023 Osudoku Aadegbor Djehayemi (festival) with a call on the Government to fix their deplorable road networks.

The festival was on the theme: “Tourism as a Tool for Socio-economic Development of Osudoku.”

Ngmongmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, Paramount Chief, Osudoku Traditional Area, at a grand durbar of the Chiefs and People of Osudoku to make this year’s festival at Osuwem, called on the Government to get contractors back to site as the nature of the road was affecting their economic growth.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

