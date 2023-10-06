Eligibility of 282 prospective voters challenged in Bono Region – EC

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Oct. 03, GNA – A total of 282 prospective voters in the 12 constituencies of the Bono region are likely to be disenfranchised in the Election 2024.

This is because their eligibilities were challenged in the just-ended Electoral Commission’s (EC’s) nationwide limited voters’ registration exercise conducted in the region.

According to Mr Young Asirifi, the Bono Regional Director of the EC, the applicants were among a total of 30,088 eligible voters, spread across the 12 constituencies, captured by the registration exercise.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, Mr Asirifi said the EC had commenced adjudication process to authenticate the eligibility of those applicants, saying they would however know their fate very soon.

He said the Commission was also organising a day’s mop-up exercise to register about 294 other applicants who were still in queues at the various registration centres in the region on Monday October 2, when the exercise ended.

Describing the entire registration exercise in the region as a success, the Bono EC Director commended the political parties, especially the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their cooperation and support.

Mr Asirifi also lauded the support from the media and other stakeholders in the region, including the Police, saying with their assistance the exercise did not record any major irregularities and malfeasance.

He, however, added, it was only one of the centres that had a case of an attempted double registration.

GNA

