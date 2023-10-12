Perceived corruption in government worrying — Nyaho Tamakloe

By Christpher Arko

Accra, Oct. 12 GNA – Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed concern about the growing perception of corruption in the government.

He said issues of corruption among the political class were critical warning signs to the security of the State, and as such government must pay critical attention to them.

“As a leading founding member of the New Patriotic Party, I am worried how leading figures in the ruling Party’s presidential primaries are now publicly confessing these acts of corruption with accusations of siphoning of public money and coffers to resettle their families abroad, acquiring properties while the people of Ghana largely suffer.”

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe was speaking at a press briefing in Accra on current happenings and the effect on the political stability of the country.

The programme, which was organised by Crusaders Against Corruption (CAC), a Civil Society Organisation, was also addressed by Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, and Madam Rhodaline Ayarna.

He asked: “How do Ministers stash cash in foreign and local currencies in their homes, acquire property in prime areas of Accra and other parts of the country, drive the most luxurious cars and live extravagantly and expect our youth, who remain largely without meaningful employment to be satisfied?”

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe condemned the recent invasion of the UTV Studios by some young men affiliated to the NPP.

“We encourage young people to be tolerant of divergent views no matter how disappointed you are and not resort to violence as a measure to seek redress,” he said.

He asked political parties to provide young people with opportunities to develop their leadership skills and help them to understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

