Palestinians: More than 100 dead in West Bank since Hamas attack 

Ramallah, Oct. 25, (dpa/GNA) - More than 100 people have been killed in confrontations in the occupied West Bank since the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian figures.

On Wednesday, three people were killed in Jenin, one in Qalqiliya near Nablus and another in the village of Qalandia, according to the Health Ministry in Ramallah.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that there had been a drone attack by the Israeli army on a group in a refugee camp in Jenin, resulting in 29 people injured, some of them seriously.

Israel’s army said it had detained two terror suspects in a raid near Jenin. During the anti-terror operation, explosives were thrown at the armed forces. The forces then attacked the suspected terrorists with a drone.

According to a WAFA report, the 19-year-old in Qalqiliya also died in an army operation.

The man killed in Qalandia was shot dead during an army raid, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry in Ramallah. It was initially unclear whether both were members of a militant group.

Since the massacres in southern Israel on behalf of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement on October 7, the security situation in the West Bank has deteriorated significantly, fuelling fears of a new war front.

Since then, 101 Palestinians have been killed in confrontations with Israeli soldiers, but also in attacks by Israeli settlers, according to the Ministry of Health in Ramallah.

GNA

