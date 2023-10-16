Mepe Development Association calls for urgent support for flood victims

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – The Mepe Development Association (MDA) has called on the government and its relevant agencies to speed up the relief efforts to alleviate the plight of the people affected with the spillage of the Volta River Authority (VRA).

The VRA spilled excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams as the Volta River was overflowing its banks downstream.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Kojo Mawulenu Fabian, Chairman, MDA said the development had led to the flooding of some communities along the banks of the river in the North, Central and South Tongu Districts in the Volta Region.

It said it affected the people’s livelihoods, reminiscent of the devastating effects of the first flooding disaster following the construction of the Akosombo Dam in 1965.

The statement said thousands of homes were submerged in the flood, destroying property worth millions and leaving many homeless and Mepe had been worst hit.

“There is also a looming health crisis following the flooding of toilet facilities and refuse dumps,” it added.

It said the river had been heavily contaminated, leaving many who depended on its water for cooking, drinking and other domestic uses stranded.

“Pipe-borne water has also been shut down. There are widespread power outages. The situation is dire,” it said.

The statement said food supplies, sachets and bottles of drinking water, temporary accommodation facilities, medical interventions, clothing were urgently needed to stem the situation from further aggravation.

“We are appealing for support from concerned individuals, organisations and other interested parties for the victims of the disaster in these trying moments,” it added.

It said the downstream communities were experiencing varied forms of ecological, economic, health and social crises since the construction of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

The statement said they felt that this was too much a price to pay for our sacrifice to power the nation.

The Association demanded that, while in the immediate term, the humanitarian catastrophe was dealt with, in the medium to long term, the state agencies responsible for the problems the communities were facing, engage the people to find a people-centred solution to the enduring crises.

It said the Association was pleased with the communal spirit and support exhibited so far by the youth and volunteers for the flood victims by saving lives and salvaging properties.

“Let us continue to be each other’s keeper and keep faith alive. We shall overcome,” it added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

