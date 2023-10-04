Oti Region: 26,887 registered for limited registration exercise 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai/Ho, Oct 04, GNA-The Oti Regional Directorate of Electoral Commission (EC), has registered a total of 26,886 new voters at the end of the 21-day limited registration exercise in the Region.

Statistics from the Regional Director, Mr Nuhu Mohammed made available to the GNA indicated that out of the number, males accounted for 14,767 while females recorded 12,120.

He explained that a total number of 282 suspected minors were challenged at the end of the limited registration exercise.

Mr Mohammed expressed appreciation to all Electoral Commission (EC) officials and parties’ executives for working tirelessly throughout the exercise.

He also thanked the registrants in the region for taking time out of their busy schedules to partake in the registration exercise to get registered.

He said the just-ended limited registration exercise, which ended on October 02, 2023, would not be the last registration exercise before the general election.

The Regional Director assured that the Commission would roll out another round of continuous registration exercises in 2024.

He told the GNA that the replacement of missing Voter ID cards had begun on October 3, 2023, in all the EC district offices and the fee was GHC10 with payment through a short code *222*1067#.

GNA

