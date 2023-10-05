One week funeral of late Sunyani paramount chief underway

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Oct. 5, GNA – The one-week funeral rite observance of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkr

commenced on Wednesday with a captivating traditional performance at the Victoria Park, in Sunyani town centre.

The event featured selected fetish priests from across the traditional area, who displayed their dancing skills to the tune of traditional drums to the admiration of the crowd present.

The funeral, spanning three days, would be climaxed on Friday with a large gathering at the forecourt of the new Boahen Korkor palace at Asufufu, a suburb in Sunyani on the Atronie-Ntotroso-Achirensua road.

According to a release signed by Nana Addai Kuntuma, the Nifahene (right wing divisional chief) of the traditional area and the chair of the funeral planning committee, high profile personalities from both far and near, including traditional and religious leaders, would come to mourn and sign a book of condolence in memory of the late Nana Nkrawiri II.

The public would commiserate with Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen Mother, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the ‘Akwamuhene’ of Sunyani and acting President of the Traditional Council and the members as well as the bereaved members of the Boahen Korkor royal family of Sunyani.

The news of Nana Asor Nkrawiri II’s passing was conveyed to the public in July 2023 at the Sunyani old Palace by Nana Kwasi Apraku, the ‘Apomasu’ god fetish priest of Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality.

The late Nana Nkrawiri II, born on Friday, May 31, 1946, died aged 76 in July 2022 succeeded Nana Kwaku Yeboah his late uncle as the chief of Sunyani on Monday, March 17, 1980.

GNA

