Olympic Games qualifier: Nora Häuptle names 23 players for Benin double-header

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA- Black Queens Head Coach, Nora Häuptle has invited 23 players ahead of Ghana’s Olympic Games Qualifier against Benin.

Ghana managed to cruise over Guinea with a 7-0 aggregate in the preliminary round to book a date with Benin in the second stage.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, the Swiss gaffer had settled on four local and 19 foreign-based players who would seek qualification in a two-legged fixture.

This would be a difficult battle for Benin coming up against a well drilled Ghanaian side who are yet to lose a match after seven games, netting 27 goals.

The players were Ernestina Abambila, Grace Acheampong, Anasthesia Achiaa, Vivian Adjei Konadu, Princella Adubea, Blessing Shine Agbomazi, Adama Alhassan, Susan Ama Duah, Mary Amponsah, Grace Asantewaa, Gifty Assifuah and Evelyn Badu.

The rest were Doris Boaduwaa, Portia Boakye, Azumah Bugre, Jennifer Cudjoe, Janet Egyir, Linda Eshun, Cynthia Konlan Findib, Alice Kusi, Kerrie McCarthy, Stella Nyamekye and Safiatu Salifu.

The first leg fixture is scheduled for October 27 ,2023 in Cotonou with the return leg fixed for October 31,2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

GNA

