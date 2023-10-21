Hearts of Oak’s misery continues as FC Samartex holds them in Accra

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak failed to secure all three points as they were held to a goalless draw by FC Sarmatex 1996 in a matchday six encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was the second successive draw for the Phobians at home this season, as they now languish in the relegation zone with four points despite having one outstanding game.

Hearts of Oak head coach Martinus Koopman strangely benched top striker Kashala Ramos and handed Hamza Ali a starting role upfront.

It was a lacklustre start from Hearts of Oak as they struggled to string passes together in the final third of the game.

Hearts of Oak were playing without a typical striker, and Hamza Ali struggled upfront as he was often left isolated and had chances.

The game was very cagey, with both sides struggling to create any chances as goalkeepers and both sides not making any crucial saves.

The first half ended scoreless.

FC Sarmatex started the second half the better side and nearly went ahead in the 53rd minute through Osei Wusu, but his effort was cleared off the line.

Despite the poor showing in the second half, Hearts of Oak had a glorious chance to take the lead, but Hamza Ali’s header was saved by goalkeeper Kofi Baah.

Hearts of Oak seemed to have gained momentum in the late quarter of the game, as they created few chances.

Hamza Ali had an opportunity to put Hearts ahead in the late stages of the game, but once again, goalkeeper Kofi Baah was equal to the task.

Both sides held on to share the spoils at the end of regulation time.

