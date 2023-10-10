Old Students of Vitting Senior High/Technical School launch Homecoming

By Albert Futukpor/Paulina Emefa Anani

Tamale, Oct. 10, GNA – The Vitting Senior High/Technical Old Students Association (VOSA) has launched its maiden Homecoming to bring back alumni to offer practical services to their alma mater and promote its development.

The homecoming, scheduled for November 18 -25, this year, will see the members of VOSA and current students engage in activities including a float through some principal streets of Tamale, exhibition of students’ projects, gala match, special dinner, and a grand durbar.

The event will be on the theme: “A Moment to Remember – A Reason to Rejoice and a Commitment to Renew”.

Alhaji Thomas Kofi Pang, the Chairman of VOSA, during the launch at the school, said it would be an opportunity for the alumni to experience campus in a meaningful way and create new memories to last a lifetime.

The school, which was opened in January, 1991 with a student population of 180, now has 2,356 students, and offers six programmes; Agricultural Science, General Arts, Visual Arts, Technical, Home Economics and General Science.

Its achievements, over the years, included the expansion in programmes, increased student enrollment, construction of boys’ and girls’ dormitories, ongoing construction of school’s fence wall by the Parent-Teacher Association, and the establishment of an infirmary.

Inspite of the progress made, the Vitting Senior High/Technical school faced challenges, some of which were inadequate infrastructure leading to congestion at the dormitories and classrooms, lack of vehicle for official use, inadequate furniture, equipment in the workshops/ laboratories, and staff accommodation.

Alhaji Pang said the homecoming would be used to raise funds to support the development needs of the school and called on the Government and stakeholders to support the school to address its challenges.

He urged all alumni to participate in the activities, adding: “We look forward to seeing all old students of our great school joining hands in Tamale to have fun and show the young ones what the future holds for them if they take their studies seriously.”

Mr Bukari Ahmed, the Headmaster, said the homecoming would afford VOSA the opportunity to identify the school’s challenges and pool resources to address them.

Mr Wilberforce Sayibu Adam, the Chairman of the Board of Governors, emphasised the role of alumni in addressing the challenges of their alma mater, urging VOSA to take keen interest in contributing to the development of the school.

