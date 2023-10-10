IGP meets NPP Election Committee over November 4 presidential primary

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Oct.10, GNA – Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has met the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential Election Committee over the Party’s November 4, 2023, presidential primary.

The meeting, which also brought together representatives of the flagbearer hopefuls, discussed security concerns, police deployment, how to avoid miscommunication and ensure that all stakeholders played their expected roles.

This is in a news brief by the Police.

It said there would be other meetings to discuss accreditation for the media and other stakeholders.

The brief said the November 4, election would be held in about 331 polling stations in 277 Constituencies.

The presidential aspirants are Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Mr Francis Addai Nimoh.

GNA

