Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital launches 100th anniversary celebration

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Oct 10, GNA – The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Ghana’s premier tertiary healthcare facility, Monday launched its 100th anniversary celebration.

The celebrations commenced after the launch on October 9, 2023, exactly 100 years ago when it was officially established, October 9, 1923.

It is on the theme: “Hundred Years of Leadership in Quality Healthcare Delivery Through Training, Research, Innovation, and Partnership”.

The launch saw the unveiling of a logo and the outdooring of the anniversary committee members.

It will feature activities such as the adoption of a ward/Project, float campaign, the launch of Korle Bu @100 Paraphernalia, hearing the Stories #KorleBu OyiwalaDon #ThankYou_KorteBu, Innovation Summit, Print It Launch of KBTH Service Manual, Developing Digital Map of KBTH, Review of Current Care Pathways, Institutionalisation of Telemedicine, Leadership and Management Training.

There will also be the launch of Korle Bu Staff Medicare Scheme, Customer Service Training for All Staff, Awards & Fund Raising Dinner Dance, Pathways, Training on the Appropriate Laws and Policies Regulating the Teaching Hospital, Selected Sub Specialty Training in Critical Areas to Position the Hospital as a Medical Tourism Hub, and Revamping Korle Bu Trust Fund.

Others are Outdooring KBTH Infrastructure Master Plan, improving signage in the hospital, Hospital-Wide Lighting Project, Crowd Funding to Support Needy Patients with Critical Health Conditions, Landscaping/Painting, Securing Elevators for Maternity, Surgical, Allied Surgery, Internal Medicine, Dental and Child Health Blocks, and Creche for Children of Staff Construction of a Water Farm.

The Hospital within the period would ensure completion of the first phase of the New Maternity Project, National and International Collaborations for Ground-Breaking Research, and Conducting Clinical Trials for International Organisations and Major Pharmaceutical Companies.

Mrs Tina Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Health, speaking at the launch, commended the KBTH for creditably distinguishing itself in the discharge of its duties in the first 100 years through the contribution of governments.

Mrs Mensah assured that the government was committed to retooling KBTH with new infrastructure and equipment to make it stay ahead of competition not only in Ghana but within the West African sub-region.

“As a testimony to this, several infrastructural projects are currently ongoing in Korle Bu. Already completed are the reconstructed Fevers Unit and the new Infectious Disease Centre, which were initiated during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Another project, which was on the drawing board since 2005 is the 110-bed Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence, which is due to be completed before the end of December this year,” she stated.

The Deputy Minister mentioned that sod had also been cut for the construction of a 400-bed 13-story Women’s Hospital valued at 145 million euros, the Diabetes Centre Rehabilitation Project, which was also at the level of completion.

Dr Opoku Ware Ampomaa, the Chief Executive Officer of KBTH, said as part of the celebration, the Hospital would embark on 100 activities titled “100 Ways to celebrate the anniversary” to enhance the image of the facility.

Dr Ampomaa commended institutions, which throughout the period had supported the Hospital in diverse ways to enable it to carry out its mandate and asked for more of such.

“We want everyone to come on board and support the facility even if it means adopting just a ward and supporting it,” he added.

Dr David Nkansa-Dwamena, the Board Chairman, KBTH, called on corporates, individuals, and philanthropists to join the celebration and help place Korle Bu on a higher pedestal.

He urged Parliament to speed up the passage of the law on tissue donation, harvesting, and storage of various organs to save the lives of thousands of Ghanaians, who needed those services.

