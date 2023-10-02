“OccupyBoG ” : Organisers, participants urged to cooperate with Police

By Morkporkpor Anku/ Antoinette Mawusi

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA – The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has urged the organisers of the “OccupyBoG ” demonstration and the participants to cooperate with the Police and abide by the security arrangements in accordance with the Public Order Act.

The Police said it remained committed to working together with all relevant stakeholders, including the public towards deepening the country’s democratic credentials and ensuring peace, security, law, and order and called for the cooperation of all.

Commissioner of Police, Madam Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director, Public Affairs, at a press briefing ahead of the planned Tuesday October 3, 2023, demonstration by the Minority Caucus in Parliament, said the Police was prepared to ensure security, law, and order.

The demonstrators, according to the police, are expected to converge at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and proceed to Adabraka – Ridge Roundabout- National Theatre Traffic Light – High Court Complex Traffic Light- Attah Mills Highway and make a U-Turn at the National Lotteries and terminate the protest at the Independence Square.

The Director said the road from Independence Square in front of the National Lotteries towards the Old Parliament Traffic Light would be blocked temporarily to vehicular traffic during the demonstration.

The blocked roads will be diverted through the Starlet Traffic Light through the Ministries Traffic Light to pass in front of the Office of the Department of Urban Roads, through National Lotteries, to link up with the AMA office Road to EOCO to take a detour back to the John Evans Atta Mills Highway at the old Parliament Traffic Light intersection.

She said personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department would be deployed at the various intersections to assist the motoring public.

The protest is to demand the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies over alleged mismanagement of the Bank.

GNA

