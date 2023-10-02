Class four hole-in-heart pupil appeals for support

By Mohammed Balu

Chinchang (UW/R), Oct. 2, GNA – A primary four pupil of the St. Mary’s Basic School at Chinchang in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region, diagnosed with a hole-in heart condition, is appealing for urgent support to undergo surgery.

The pupil lost her mother some few years ago and lives with her father, who is unemployed, making it difficult to raise the GH¢124,500.00 needed for the surgery.

She is currently undergoing some 17 tests at the Wa Regional Hospital as part of the processes towards the surgery, which would be done at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, if the funds became available.

Reverend Br. Aaron Nee-eru, the Headteacher of the school, told the Ghana News Agency that though the school was helping in her upkeep, public support was needed considering the amount of money involved.

“The community, led by the chief and the school, requires your support to save the life of the girl,” he said.

“The family and the school she attends are, therefore, appealing to the public to assist her undergo surgery to correct the hole in her heart, detected at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.”

He said any individual or organisation willing to support should pay through the GCB Bank, Tumu branch, into account number

0021010027012 or mobile money number 0540806498 – Nee-eru Aaron.

GNA

