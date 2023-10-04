OccupyBoG: Minority Caucus to reorganise demonstration after failing to submit petition

By Issah Mohammed, Paul Eduarko Richardson, GNA

Accra, Oct 4, GNA – The Minority in Parliament says it will re-organise its “OccupyBoG” protest following its inability to submit a petition to the Governer of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) after yesterday’s demonstration.

The Governer and his deputies were said to be in a meeting with officials from the IMF.

The protest was to demand the resignation of the Governer and his two deputies over alleged mismanagement of the central Bank.

Hundreds of protesters, including the Concerned Drivers Association, Okada Riders Association, Arise Ghana Movement, and the Head Porters Association embarked on a four-hour walk from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange and ended on the John Evans Atta-Mills High Street near the Art Centre amid loud music demanding the resignation of the three individuals.

Dancing to blaring musical tunes, the participants, clad in red and black attire, had placards some of which read: “We also want the duty-free shop at the Airport”, “Governor Addison where is the GHS77 billion you printed?”, “Addison Must Go”.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), at the end of the protest, said the demonstration was not for the Party but for the betterment of Ghanaians and that they would not relent in ensuring that the Governor received the petition and resigned.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament, called on the citizens to reject the Governor under whose watch the country had its international reserves depleted and also the overprinting of money.

“The woes of our economy started when he collapsed Micro Finance and Savings and Loans companies of up to 426 and caused job loss of over 50,000 and today you have people who used to be bank managers now turn into Uber drivers,” he said.

Mr Duncan Amoah, the Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), urged other civil society organisations to speak up against discrepancies and inefficiencies in the administration of the country.

“Where the country has gotten to, sitting on the fence is not an option. This is not what the government promised us. This is not what they told us,”he said.

GNA

