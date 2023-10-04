Ghana will process 60% of raw materials when I become president – Alan Kyerematen

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA – Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, founder of the Movement for Change, says Ghana will process 60 per cent of its raw materials when he is elected president.

He said the lack of value addition to Ghana’s raw materials serve as a major factor causing the country to lose huge sums of foreign exchange.

Value addition to raw materials would not only create job opportunities but would also boost Ghana’s economy through increased foreign exchange.

Mr Kyerematen who served as Trade and Industry Minister from 2003 to 2007 under former President J.A. Kufuor and under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership from 2017 to January 2023.

He said as an independent president, he would ensure inclusive government that would help to propel Ghana’s development by tapping into the knowledge and experiences of persons from different background who are not necessarily affiliated to a political party.

Mr. Kyerematen said there are a number of people who would like to serve in a government that was not affiliated to any political party, stressing that since he was not vying for the presidency on the ticket of any political party, he offered that neutral ground for all Ghanaians, both home and abroad to contribute to the country’s development.

Touching on some of his major political policies, the Movement for Change founder, said his government would ensure the stability of Ghana’s currency, pointing out that without a stable currency, there is nothing one could do to turn the country’s economy around.

He added that he would ensure that inflation and interest rates were brought down.

Mr. Kyerematen also indicated that his government would bring down Ghana’s debt.

Mr Kyerematen resigned from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and declared intention to run the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

