Gaza, Oct 20, (dpa/GNA) – The number of Palestinians, killed in the Gaza Strip since the war with Israel, began has risen to 4,137, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which is ruled by the Islamist Hamas movement.

Some 13,000 people have been injured, the ministry said on Friday.

The figures cannot be independently verified.

Israel began pounding the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, soon after a terrorist attack by Hamas militants on October 7, that claimed over 1,400 Israeli lives.

GNA

