Northern Regional Minister commends journalists’ efforts at environmental protection

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Oct 16, GNA – Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, has commended the media for helping to protect the environment, especially in the fight against illegal mining.

He said the media had made significant impact that would continue to inspire others to take action towards environmental protection, which was crucial for survival.

These actions help to conserve natural resources, preserve biodiversity, mitigate the impact of climate change and enhance sustainable development.

Alhaji Saibu was speaking at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Northern Regional Awards ceremony, held at the weekend in Tamale.

The award was to recognise hardworking journalists across the Northern, Savannah and North East regions, who had distinguished themselves through exceptional performance in 2022.

It was on the theme: “Promoting Responsible Behaviour to Protect the Environment: The Role of the Media”.

The event was chaired by Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, the Northern Regional Coordinating Director, and attended by Mr Albert Dwumfour, the GJA President, traditional and religious leaders, and Civil Society Organisations, among others.

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company Limited, and the Ghana Developing Communities Association were the main sponsors, with Norsaac, GCB Bank, CSD Reform, Baobab Microfinance Company Limited, Children Believe, and BasicNeeds-Ghana also supporting.

Alhaji Saibu implored journalists to intensify awareness on the importance of protecting the environment to enhance the wellbeing of the people.

Mr Dwumfour, on his part, said the Association was prepared to assist the Government and stakeholders in addressing the galamsey menace as well as other environmental issues such as poor sanitation, electronic waste disposal and unwholesome food products in the market.

He recommended that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources should sponsor journalists in environmental and illegal mining reporting to churn out solid reports on the protection of the environment and natural resources.

