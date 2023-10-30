Nogokpo-Agyinasare impasse: Peace Council dismisses bribery allegations

Accra, Oct 30, GNA – The National Peace Council has dismissed an allegation of bribery leveled against it by Nufialaga Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, the spokesperson of the Nogokpo Traditional Council in the Nogokpo–Agyinasare impasse.

A statement issued by Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the attention of the Council had been drawn to publications on some media platforms, to the effect that the Council had engaged in bribery in respect of the Nogokpo–Agyinasare impasse.

“The Council wishes to state that the allegations made by a supposed spokesperson for the Nogokpo community, Nufialaga Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey are not only false and unsubstantiated but totally unconscionable,” it said.

It said in a publication carried by two online news portals on October 26, 2023, Nornyigbey claimed that Torgbiga Adamah III, the Paramount Chief of Some Traditional Area and President of the Some Traditional Council, had been compromised after a visit from the Peace Council regarding the impasse between Nogokpo and the Perez Chapel Founder, Bishop Charles Agyinasare.

The statement said Nufialaga Mawufemor Nornyigbey also called for the scrapping of the National Peace Council, alleging that the Council’s actions did not align with the pursuit of peace.

The statement said as a statutory body established by the National Peace Council Act, 2011 (Act 818), the Council had a clear mandate to facilitate and develop conflict prevention, management, and resolution mechanisms to sustain peace in Ghana.

It said the Council had intervened in many conflicts, including chieftaincy, political, communal, religious and other conflicts.

It said following Archbishop Charles Agyinasare’s statement about “Nogokpo…….” in a video during his sermon at the Five-Day Supernatural Empowerment Summit at Perez Dome in

Dzorwulu, Accra, from May 22-26, 2023, the Council engaged all relevant stakeholders to work out a peaceful resolution.

It said on June 5, 2023, the Council spoke with the Chief of Nogokpo, Torgbi Saba V, and issued him a “conflicts complaint form”, which he completed and returned on June 9, 2023.

It noted that on June 29, 2023, an eight-member team of the National Peace Council engaged the Some Traditional Council.

It said Torgbiga Adamah III led his 13-member Traditional Council team, including Torgbi Saba V of Nogokpo and Torgbi Atsu-Gledza of Nogokpo-Agbakofe in the said meeting with the Peace Council delegation.

“We wish to state however, that Nufialaga Mawufemor Nornyigbey was absent at that meeting.”

The statement said the discussions were held in an open space with over 20 people present. Under no circumstances did the Council meet Torgbiga Adamah III in private or separately from the main meeting.

It said the Council was calling on Nufialaga Mawufemor Nornyigbey to retract and apologise for his false and damaging statement full of unsubstantiated allegations.

It said the Council also urged all stakeholders and especially their media partners to verify any issues associated with the National Peace Council before publishing any material on the Council.

GNA

