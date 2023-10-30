GRIDCo’s Sogakope substation may need total replacement after floods

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Oct. 30, GNA – Ms Dzifa Bampoh, the Corporate Communication Manager of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), has said that the company may have to totally replace its Sogakope Substation following its submergence in the Akosombo Dam spillage floods.

Ms Bampoh, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, said engineers of GRIDCo had started some assessments on the substation as the flood waters had started receding.

She disclosed that after the water totally receded, the transformers at the substation might need to be taken apart, dried, and assessed to determine the damage cost and their replacement.

“Now it’s almost like we have to replace everything,” the GRIDCo Corporate Communication Manager stated.

She said the underground cables, electrical relays, and metering systems inside the substation control had all been submerged at its Sogakope substation, leading to GRIDCo’s decision to conduct an emergency shut-down some weeks ago.

She indicated that the shutdown was to prevent electrocution and save the lives of the people and the workers at GRIDCo.

She, however, stated that to ensure residents received some power, the company had started distribution to the area through its Angloga substation, which had a smaller capacity than the one at Sogakope.

