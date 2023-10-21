Nkwanta North NCCE, student Club, familiarise with Assembly proceedings 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kpassa (O/R), Oct. 21, GNA- The Nkwanta North District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Oti Region has embarked on an educational tour with members of the Kpassa ECG Basic School Civic Education Club (CEC).

The tour to the Nkwanta North District Assembly (DA) to observe the General Assembly’s proceedings.

Mr Fuseini Nurudeen, the NCCE District Director, who accompanied the 15-member team to the General Assembly Meeting, said the visit was to acquaint the students with a practical experience of proceedings of the house so they would appreciate the DA Concept.

He said it was also meant to deepen the learner’s knowledge and understanding of the local government system.

Mr William Nawugma, the Nkwanta North District Chief Executive (DCE), said District Assemblies were created to exercise political and administrative authority at the local levels, provide guidance, give direction to, and supervise the other administrative authorities within their jurisdiction.

He said they also performed legislative and executive functions.

Mr Nawugma said under Ghana’s new decentralisation policy, a District Assembly was to play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of the nation.

Mr Baba Gregory Gbande, the Presiding Member (PM), said District Assembly had two mandatory Committees, namely; Public Relations and Complaint Committee (PRCC) and an Executive Committee (EXECO) and that the PRCC was headed by PM, while the EXECO is headed by DCE.

He said the District Assembly also had six mandatory Sub-Committees, comprising of Financial and Administration, Works, Development Planning, Social Services, Justice and Security and Agriculture Sub-Committees.

Mr Gbande said besides these, the District Assembly could set up other Sub-Committees they deemed fit.

The PM said the Sub-Committees worked at the Sub-Committee levels and submitted their reports and recommendations to the EXECO for deliberation and then finally submitted them to the General Assembly for either approval or rejection.

He advised the students to focus on their studies to become responsible adults.

