Newmont Akyem reinforces neighbourhood Watch Committee in Abirem

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Adausena (E/R), Oct. 17, GNA – The Newmont Akyem Development Foundation (NAKDeF) has presented assorted personal protective equipment (PPE) to 65 volunteered community members in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

The gesture at the cost of GHS 150.000.00 was to encourage and motivate the neighbourhood watch committee to enable them to carry out their duties as expected.

Among the items donated were safety boots, torch lights, whistles, security trousers, tops, Lacoste (reflective and embroidery), reflective vests, and raincoats.

Presenting the items, Mr. Seth Nuamah, Project Coordinator of NAKDeF, said the support was one of their corporate social responsibilities of giving back to society and to complement the efforts of the security agencies in ensuring the peace and safety of community members.

He said the security of inhabitants in Newmont’s catchment area would continue to remain their major priority, hence the need to support the neighbourhood watch committee to enable them to deliver their quota to society.

According to Mr. Nuamah, statistics from the Birim North District Police Command indicate that crime was on the rise, attributing the situation to staff attrition in the Police service.

He said the assembly, in its quest to support the fight against insecurity in the area, had stationed two Police posts along the Nkawkaw-Abirem stretch.

Mr. Nuamah said the foundation had contributed immensely to the development of communities in their catchment areas in terms of education, health, and other social facilities.

He promised the foundation’s continuous support to host communities and called for unity and collaboration to enhance development in the district.

He was hopeful that with the provision of PPE, the committee would volunteer to help curb insecurity in the district.

Receiving the items on behalf of the neighbourhood watch committee, Mr. De-graft Amoah, the leader of the committee, lauded NAKDeF for the gesture and promised to use the equipment for its rightful purpose.

GNA

