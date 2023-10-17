Flooded communities of Galo, Salo in Anloga call for help

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Galo (VR), Oct. 17, GNA – Flood victims at Galo and Salo in the Anloga District have appealed for help from the government, individuals and philanthropic groups to bring them relief to assuage their current situation.

The victims, among others, asked for food items, mattresses, wellington boots and a canoe to help satisfy their varied needs, which had resulted from the flooding situation being experienced in the communities.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the communities Monday saw houses submerged by floodwaters with people, both young and old, walking through the waters from and to their flooded and almost flooded homes.

At Galo, some young men overwhelmed by the flood at home came out and gathered at the entrance to the community (a bit higher ground) to play the game of check to calm their nerves “because we’re really distraught by the flooding situation,” one said.

Madam Alice Xormenyo, a resident of Galo, said some residents badly affected by the flooding had already moved while others were preparing to move and called for support.

“We need help. As you can see, there’s water in people’s homes and some building have already collapsed because of it. The last time, I went to a friend’s house and when I saw the state of the building, I warned them to move out. The woman then called out her children from the room and when I turned to leave, the building just fell on the ground destroying everything.”

“…Accommodation for displaced people is needed and so are food items. We also need wellington boots and a canoe to be crossing schoolchildren to and from school.”

Mr Christopher Asilevi, Assembly member for the area, told the GNA that about 62 houses were badly affected, disclosing that plans were underway to relocate displaced people to an almost completed classroom block and an old health centre at safer grounds of the community.

He said there were persons with disabilities, children and the aged suffering the harsh impacts of the flooding, who needed to be prioritised with support in terms of food items and bedding.

Madam Rita Agbelom, a resident of Salo, known for mangroves, whose home got flooded complained her only form of livelihood had been affected and asked for help to be able to fend for herself and family.

“I collect and sell firewood but look there. All that I have gathered waiting to send to the market is under the flood water. How do I feed and do other things?”

Mr Richard Kwami Sefe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, who had been to the communities to see the suffering of his people and to commiserate with them, promised to return on Wednesday, with his individual support in addition to former President Mahama’s donation to reduce their plight.

Mr Mahama, a week ago, donated bags of rice, student mattresses, pieces of blankets, cartons of canned fish and tomatoes, and litres of cooking oil, to MPs in Volta Region’s three coastal constituencies for onward distribution to flood and tidal waves victims.

GNA

