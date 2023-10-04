Newmont Africa is Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA – Newmont Africa has won six coveted corporate awards at the esteemed biennial HR Focus Awards, held in Accra.

The gold mining industry leader was named the Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the field of Human Resources management.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr David Johnson, Director, Communications & External Relations, Newmont Africa, said the company also won awards across other categories.

The event was held on the theme: “The HR Mandate, Building Resilient People and Businesses.” The HR Focus Awards identifies, recognizes, and honours organizations that have harnessed a tradition of best practices in Human Resource Management.

They include the Best HR Management in Mining, Best Organisation in Inclusion and Diversity, Best Organisation in Recruitment and Selection, Best Organisation in Learning and Development Practice, and Best Organisation in Compensation and Benefits.

It said this was the second time in a row that Newmont Africa had been adjudged Best Organisation in Inclusion and Diversity, Best Organisation in Learning and Development Practice, and Overall Best Organisation in HR Practices.

Madam Awo Quaison-Sackey, Newmont Africa’s immediate past Vice President for Human Resources, was recognized as HR Practitioner of the Year for her excellent delivery of innovative human resource management practice and dedication to impactful change.

Mr David Thornton, Newmont Africa’s Managing Director, said the awards recognised Newmont’s drive for inclusion, and its commitment to creating a work environment where everyone is supported to grow, develop, and contribute meaningfully to the business and industry.

“These awards reinforce our relentless dedication to promoting an inclusive and empowering work environment where our workforce can develop themselves and contribute to achieving our goals,” he added.

“We are immensely proud of our HR team, especially Awo Quaison-Sackey, who has shown extraordinary leadership in our journey towards HR excellence,” Mr. Thornton added.

